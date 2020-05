Linda HensonMillington - Linda Henson, 84 of Millington passed away on May 21, 2020. She was a retired owner of Complete Auto Parts. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Joe Henson. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Jo Allen (Randy) and LaNora "Dusty" J. Warren (Jimmy) and son, John Paul Henson (Trudy); and five grandchildren; Little John, Josh, Melissa, Bobbie Jo, and Mason. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service time at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 24 at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment will be in Quito Memorial Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com