Linda Henson
Linda Henson

Millington - Linda Henson, 84 of Millington passed away on May 21, 2020. She was a retired owner of Complete Auto Parts. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Joe Henson. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Jo Allen (Randy) and LaNora "Dusty" J. Warren (Jimmy) and son, John Paul Henson (Trudy); and five grandchildren; Little John, Josh, Melissa, Bobbie Jo, and Mason. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service time at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 24 at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment will be in Quito Memorial Cemetery. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home
MAY
24
Service
02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home
