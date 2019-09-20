Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collierville First Pentecostal
10545 Collierville Rd
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Collierville First Pentecostal
10545 Collierville Rd
Linda Isaacs

Linda Isaacs Obituary
Linda Isaacs

Memphis - Linda Isaacs, meek and quiet spirit, 70, passed away September 17, 2019.

Linda was preceded in death by her son, Roy C. Isaacs III. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Roy Isaacs; Elizabeth Englebert (Daniel) and son, Philip Isaacs (Melissa); twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Collierville First Pentecostal 10545 Collierville Rd, Saturday, September 21st from 1-2 PM with Services to follow at 2 PM. The burial will take place at Memorial Gardens, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 20, 2019
