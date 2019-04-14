Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Bartlett
8587 Memphis Arlington Rd.
Bartlett, TN
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Bartlett
8587 Memphis Arlington Rd.
Bartlett, TN
Linda Jean King, went home to be with the LORD on April 10th, 2019. She was born September 27, 1951 in Rochester, NY to the late Lynn and Dorothy Myers. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Zachary DiProspero.

She took pride in the fact that she helped build and make successful the now infamous Eastman Kodak Company. Inspecting both the film, in which families depended on high quality memories, and also some of Hollywood's most prestigious movies such as Schindler's List.

Outside of her career, Linda was a beloved Mother, Wife and Friend. She held tight to her faith and she loved the Lord. Linda King sheltered the homeless, fed the poor, gave to the needy, and nursed the sick and disabled. She was an avid animal lover and rescued many dogs. She also befriended the neighborhood geese who she visited and fed daily.

After retirement, Linda worked as a cruise and real estate agent. She profoundly loved helping families find vacations they might otherwise not be able to afford and move into homes that she knew would help families to bond and grow.

Linda also volunteered her time regularly at the Church daycare and in schools that could not afford Teacher's Aids. She glowed from the smiles she created on the children's faces and was a true testament to Christ's Love.

Linda is survived by her husband, Michael King; son, David DiProspero; granddaughter, Natalie DiProspero; Daughter, Kimberly Burns (Jason); her siblings, Lynn Myers Jr., (Francis) Allen Myers (Barbara) and Patricia Kimball (Eliot).

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Bartlett, 8587 Memphis Arlington Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133 on May 18th, 2019. Visiting hours will be 3:00p.m. until the memorial service at 4:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 14, 2019
