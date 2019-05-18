Linda "Kay" Joest



Memphis - Linda "Kay" Joest, lifelong Memphian, died on May 13, 2019 at the age of 71.



Kay leaves her devoted husband, James Faust, who never missed a day of telling her how happy he was that they met and how much he loved her. She also leaves her brother, James Joest and his wife Judy of Long Beach, MS; four nephews, Bill Clements of Charleston WV, Dave Clements (Dawn) of Brandon, MS, Steve Joest (Rebecca) of Sugar Land, TX and Mike Joest (Kris) of Albers, IL, seven great nephews and one great niece. Kay leaves two stepdaughters, Kim Escue (Lance) and their two sons Lance Escue Jr. and Spence Escue, all of Memphis; Jeanne Mercer and her son Paul Mercer, IV, both of Nashville TN and one stepson, Frank Faust of New York, NY. She also leaves a host of friends who treasured her.



Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret McKie Joest and her father William "Bill" Joest, her daughter; Michelle Bond Branch and her sister Betty Gay Joest Clements.



Kay was a graduate of East High School and attended Memphis State University. She was a longtime member of Calvary Episcopal Church, an animal lover and advocate for animals. Kay was a people magnet with her calming voice, gentle mannerisms and charm. She was a great storyteller and could hold people captive when she spoke. Her self-deprecating sense of humor was unarming because she was so beautiful, articulate and seemed so confident. She was all of these, but also vulnerable and real with people. This made people want to be around her. Kay was always up for a good laugh and something fun to do. She was a Southern lady, both in business and her personal life, and she made others feel both comfortable and accepted. After being single for many years, Kay found "her person" and was so happy to be with Jim. All of her friends and family were happy for them. Sadly, it was too short lived.



Kay enjoyed a variety of exciting jobs starting with her years at Welcome Wagon, then moving on to work at the Board of Education for Memphis City Schools. Following her enjoyable years with MCS, Kay obtained her real estate license to help clients find the perfect home. Many years in the world of real estate led Kay to work as a paralegal where she prepared closing documents for Arne Thompson. While Kay loved this job, she decided to take a risk and join Senior Crimestoppers, this move led to a 15-year span in a job where Kay excelled.



Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N 2nd Street, Memphis, 38103; Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, 935 Farm Road, Memphis 38134 or St Jude's at ALSAC/ , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis 38105. Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 18 to May 19, 2019