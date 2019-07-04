|
Linda Kae Juhl Hopper
Memphis - Linda Kae Juhl Hopper was born August 3, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa and died June 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur Lewis Juhl and Irma Marguerite Heineman Juhl.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mike Hopper; her children, Chesley Ann Hopper Dickinson Porteous (David), Mark Everett Hopper (Jill), and Patrick Forrest Hopper (Angie); her grandchildren, Hannah Taylor Dickinson Sandusky (Matthew), Henry Thompson Dickinson, Jackson McGavock Dickinson, Matthew Elliott Hopper, Ashley Aikman Hopper, Sara Katherine Hopper, and Lauren Elizabeth Hopper; her great-grandson, Roman Matthew Sandusky; and her brother, Brian Lee Juhl (Ginny).
A Celebration of Life will be held July 27, 2019 at Germantown United Methodist Church, where she was a member since 1983. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, with services at 11:30 am. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church or to the Church Health Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 4, 2019