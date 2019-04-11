Services
Millington Funeral Home, Inc. - MILLINGTON
7738 Church Street P.O. Box 1171
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
Linda Kendrick Burks Obituary
Linda Kendrick Burks

Memphis, TN

Ms. Linda Kendrick Burks 72 Of Memphis passed away Thursday April 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 8:00am - 9:45am Saturday April 13, 2019 and Funeral Service to follow at 10:00am Saturday April 13, 2019. Both services will be held at- Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 183 Joubert Ave, Memphis, TN 38109. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38106. Service Entrusted to- Millington Funeral Home, Inc. (901)872-2273
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
