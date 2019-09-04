Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
An Eastern Star service
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Linda Lee White Obituary
Linda Lee White, 74, of Millington, TN passed away September 2, 2019. Mrs. White was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 385 where she served as Past Matron.

She was preceded in death by her children, Loren and Ben White and her parents, Loren and Sue Brashear. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Winston White; daughter, Deborah (Dale) Stephens of Atoka, TN; son, Robert (Victoria) White of Anaheim, CA; sister, Patricia Brashear of Frankfort, IN; brothers, Larry Brashear of Las Vegas, NV, Gary Brashear of Waynesboro, PA and David Brashear of Frankfort, IN; grandchildren, Hunter Stephens, Drake Stephens and Magellan White.

An Eastern Star service will be held at the Millington Chapel on Thursday (Sep 5) at 1:30pm followed by a visitation from 2pm - 4pm. The family asks memorials be made to the .

Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 4, 2019
