Germantown - Linda Lerner Bernstein, 72, died Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, in Germantown, Tennessee, surrounded by her children. She was born in Memphis and lived in Memphis and Germantown her whole life. Ms. Bernstein attended Sophie Newcomb College, a part of Tulane University. She was a member of Temple Israel, and a life member of the National Council of Jewish Women, where she served as Vice President, Memphis Section. She enjoyed cooking and especially baking, and loved spending time with her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Wurzburg Lerner, and her father, Syd M. Lerner, Jr. She leaves behind two children, Todd Bernstein (Karen) and Karen Bernstein Cooper (Phil); four grandchildren, Dylan and Maddie Cooper, and Jake and Drew Bernstein; and a brother and sister-in-law, Syd and Lauren Lerner.

The family would especially like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the ICU at Germantown Methodist LeBonheur Hospital who cared for her and her family with kindness and compassion, as well as the lovely staff at Brookdale Dogwood Creek, who helped make the last year of her life one of her happiest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the Mid-South Food Bank. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 9, 2019
