Linda Margaret Wilson
Tunica, TN
Linda M Wilson, 79, of Memphis, TN, passed away the morning of March 27, 2019. She is survived by her three children Gay France (husband Van), Chris Fortune (wife Jan) and Ginger Smith (husband Gearld, deceased). Linda is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. She leaves behind her furry companion Betty Boop, a 15-year-old Labrador. She was predeceased by her husband James R Wilson, her ex-husband Leo V Fortune Jr, her parents Quentin C Fletcher and Margaret Land Fletcher and her sister Gay Fletcher.
Linda was a retired Environmental Services worker for the Shelby County Sheriff's office who loved collecting dolls and Disney memorabilia.
Services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Poplar Avenue in Memphis at 2 pm, Saturday, April 6th in the rotunda of the mausoleum. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 31, 2019