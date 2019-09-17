|
Mrs. Linda "Duda" McDivitt Dawson
Covington - Mrs. Linda "Duda" McDivitt Dawson, 79 of Covington, passed away on September 15, 2019, at Methodist Germantown Hospital. Mrs. Dawson was known as an amazing cook, as well as a very loving and caring person. She will be remembered for being self-confident, a loyal friend, neighbor, and always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a sales rep for the Jade Co. and a member of the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
Mrs. Dawson is survived by her daughter, Lori Dawson Enos (Chris) of Germantown; her son, Larry Allen Dawson, Jr. of Memphis; her two grandchildren, Andrew Enos (Kendall) and Weston Enos (Kayla); and her brother, Dale McDivitt (Kaye) of Covington. and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Dawson was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Allen Dawson, Sr; her parents, Frank Alvis and Geraldine Gilbreath McDivitt; and her siblings, JoAnn Beasley and Cathy Pegg.
The services for Mrs. Dawson will be held on Wednesday, September 16, at 1 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will take place from 12-1 prior to the services starting. Interment will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church or the donors choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 17, 2019