Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda McDivitt "Duda" Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda McDivitt "Duda" Dawson Obituary
Mrs. Linda "Duda" McDivitt Dawson

Covington - Mrs. Linda "Duda" McDivitt Dawson, 79 of Covington, passed away on September 15, 2019, at Methodist Germantown Hospital. Mrs. Dawson was known as an amazing cook, as well as a very loving and caring person. She will be remembered for being self-confident, a loyal friend, neighbor, and always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a sales rep for the Jade Co. and a member of the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dawson is survived by her daughter, Lori Dawson Enos (Chris) of Germantown; her son, Larry Allen Dawson, Jr. of Memphis; her two grandchildren, Andrew Enos (Kendall) and Weston Enos (Kayla); and her brother, Dale McDivitt (Kaye) of Covington. and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mrs. Dawson was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Allen Dawson, Sr; her parents, Frank Alvis and Geraldine Gilbreath McDivitt; and her siblings, JoAnn Beasley and Cathy Pegg.

The services for Mrs. Dawson will be held on Wednesday, September 16, at 1 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will take place from 12-1 prior to the services starting. Interment will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church or the donors choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now