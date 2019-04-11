|
Linda Perkins Clark
Olive Branch, MS
LindaPerkinsClarkLinda Perkins Clark, 71, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Linda retired from Northcentral Electric Power Association and was a member of Olive Branch Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Perkins. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Clark; a son, Justin Clark; two daughters, Tish Clark Dunning(Nick) and Missy Clark Watson(Chris); her mother, Mary Lee Perkins and a sister, Janice Nickles. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Cade Shackelford, Addie Shackelford, Joey Dunning, Jack Dunning, Henry Watson, and Owen Watson. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Olive Branch Church of Christ, 9100 E Sandidge Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Olive Branch Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019