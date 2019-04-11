Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olive Branch Church of Christ
9100 E Sandidge Rd
Olive Branch, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Olive Branch Church of Christ
9100 E Sandidge Rd
Olive Branch, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Perkins Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Perkins Clark Obituary
Linda Perkins Clark

Olive Branch, MS

LindaPerkinsClarkLinda Perkins Clark, 71, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Linda retired from Northcentral Electric Power Association and was a member of Olive Branch Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Perkins. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Clark; a son, Justin Clark; two daughters, Tish Clark Dunning(Nick) and Missy Clark Watson(Chris); her mother, Mary Lee Perkins and a sister, Janice Nickles. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Cade Shackelford, Addie Shackelford, Joey Dunning, Jack Dunning, Henry Watson, and Owen Watson. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Olive Branch Church of Christ, 9100 E Sandidge Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Olive Branch Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Byhalia Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brantley Funeral Home
Download Now