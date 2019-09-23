|
Linda Rhea Wells
Collierville - Linda Rhea Wells, 77, passed away September 17, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born October 23, 1941, in Independence, Missouri. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and studied nursing at Georgia Baptist School of Nursing and University of North Carolina.
Linda had a passion for taking care of others. As a Registered Nurse, she worked in hospitals, home health care and eventually hospice care. Her love of hospice/palliative care continued after retirement and she often helped friends care for their loved ones. Linda's caregiving gifts carried outdoors where she enjoyed gardening and raising her beautiful roses. She treasured her family, her friends, her felines and the Atlanta Braves. She had a never-ending curiosity of current events, medical discoveries, horticultural advice, world geography and anything HGTV.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Ruth Wells. She is survived by her daughter Karyn (Craig) Whittington, grandsons Elijah and Isaac Whittington of Collierville, TN; Her brothers, David Wells of Minneapolis, MN and Dr. Brian (Kathy) Wells, of Springfield, KY; plus her loving nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews.
Linda's caring and generous spirit continues to touch lives. It was her wish to donate her body to science for the advancement of medical research, At her request, no services will be held.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House or the Mid-South Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 23, 2019