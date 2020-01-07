|
|
Linda Sue Forbes Russell
Millington - Linda Sue Forbes Russell, of Millington, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was 72 and a homemaker. Mrs. Russell leaves her husband, James Russell, Jr; a daughter, Ronni Yvonne (Joseph) Lago; sister, Debbie Parker; brother, Wayne Forbes; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Connie Anderson and a son, John Bell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service at 2pm on Sunday, January 12th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.
Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020