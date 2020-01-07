Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Forbes Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Forbes Russell Obituary
Linda Sue Forbes Russell

Millington - Linda Sue Forbes Russell, of Millington, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was 72 and a homemaker. Mrs. Russell leaves her husband, James Russell, Jr; a daughter, Ronni Yvonne (Joseph) Lago; sister, Debbie Parker; brother, Wayne Forbes; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Connie Anderson and a son, John Bell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the service at 2pm on Sunday, January 12th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -