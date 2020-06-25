Linda Sue (Nicholson) Overton
Lakeland - Linda Sue (Nicholson) Overton, 70, of Lakeland, TN, passed away June 23, 2020.
Linda was preceded in death by her sons Darren Kinney and Jason Overton; her brother David Nicholson; and her parents, Harry and Helen (Creen) Nicholson.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Eddie Overton; daughter Melanie Kinney and her partner Michael Czajkowski; daughter Kimber Pienaar and her husband David; and six grandchildren; sister Harlene Warner and her husband John; sister-in-law Jeanne Nicholson; brother Jim Nicholson and his wife Fran; sister Brenda Bunt and her husband Doug; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private, family service on Friday, June 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: Sunny Meadows Safe Haven for Pets, Brownsville - Haywood County Animal Shelter, or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.