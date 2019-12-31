|
|
Linda Wilson Bryson
Memphis - LindaWilsonBrysonLinda Wilson Bryson passed from this life on December 28, 2019. Born on August 7, 1927, in Bardwell, KY, to Neely and Thelma Wilson, Linda graduated High School at 16 and taught business courses there that fall.
At 18, she moved to Memphis, scored in the top 2% on the Civil Service exam, band went to work at the Memphis Army Depot and later, the Red Cross.
At 19, Linda married Robert (Bob) Phillips, and they had one daughter, Linda Joyce. After Bob's tragic death at age 27, Linda's career began as Executive Secretary at Highland Heights Baptist Church, then Berclair Baptist Church, and later at the IBM Corp., where for 31 years. After receiving the IBM Means Service Award seven times, she became the Director of Human Resources for the Southeast Region of the U.S.
Linda served in many capacities at her churches, including as a Sunday school teacher and Department Director, choir member, and on numerous committees, and created a beautiful courtyard garden at HHBC. She was also an officer of the National Secretaries Association.
In 1980, Linda married Walter L. Pearson, and they enjoyed 18 wonderful years together, traveling extensively in theS. and Europe. They buil beautiful home in East Memphis, and hosted large their blended family, friends, and church groups often. Linda was an incredible cook and hostess, and she and Walter were often awarded Yard of the Month.
Her favorite roles was Grandmommie to Robin May (Rye) and Stephen May, Jr., and later to five great-grandchildren: Meredith, Ethan, and Wilson Rye, and Joshua and Daniel May. She also adored her son-in-law, Steve May, and her grandchildren's spouses, David Rye and Nancy Kutcher May.
A favorite highlight trip for Linda was to visit her nephew, Philip Wilson, and his family in Nairobi, Kenya, where they served as IMB missionaries and treated her to a safari, tours of flower farms and a tea garden, and a stay at the famed Ark Hotel.
In September of 2009, Linda married Samuel Bryson, of Somerville Tennessee, where they built a home in Woodbridge of Somerville. Linda's landscaping skills helped make their yard a showplace. She and Sam especially enjoyed caring for their little dog Brylie and taking the grandchildren and great-grands horseback riding on his nearby farm.
They also served as volunteers and Community Representatives on the Board of Directors at Baptist Hospital East and at Brinkley Heights Ministries, where memorial contributions can be made.
After Sam's death in April, Linda joined her family in Winter Park, Florida, residing at the Allegro Senior Living Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020