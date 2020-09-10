1/
Lindsay Noonan Lowrimore
Lindsay Noonan Lowrimore

Memphis - Lindsay Noonan Lowrimore, 40, passed away peacefully August 20, 2020. Lindsay was born June 2, 1980 to the late Robert and Hilma Noonan. Lindsay is survived by her husband, William Lowrimore and their daughter Abigail Jane Lowrimore. She also leaves behind her sisters Angela Noonan Stemmler (Bill) and Catherine Noonan Selden; her nieces and nephews Olivia and Audrey Stemmler and Mallory, Madison, Trey and Dane Selden. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday September 12 at 1pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue in Memphis, TN., with visitation starting at 12:30.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
