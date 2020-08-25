1/
Lisa Ann (Hense) Yarbro
Lisa Ann (Hense) Yarbro

Eads - Lisa Ann (Hense) Yarbro, age 57, of Eads, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August, 22, 2020. She was a graduate of Burnsville High School in 1981 and received her BS in Computer Science from the College of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota in 1985. At St. Thomas, she was a member of the Air Force ROTC program. After commissioning she was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) Keesler AFB, and ultimately Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City, OK operating the USAF AWACS airborne weapons system. During her tenure there she supported many critical strategic and tactical missions which earned her The USAF Air Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, among others.

Lisa met Bruce Yarbro while flying, they married and had three wonderful children; Anna, Grace, and John. They raised their family in Memphis, Tennessee where Lisa was an avid golfer who loved the game as much as the game loved her. She was passionate about helping others. She volunteered at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and was a walking scorer at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for many years. She was always actively involved in her community. Whether it was at her children's school or participating in Meals on Wheels, Lisa always put others first and always lend a hand, a listening ear, or a warm hug.

Preceded in death by her father, Thomas Earl Hense; grandfather, Stanley Thomas Kucera; grandmother, Helen Henrietta Kucera; grandfather, Earl Henry Hense; grandmother, Frances Katherine Hense. She is survived by her adoring husband of 32 years, Bruce Yarbro; daughter, Anna Gant and her husband, Daniel, and granddaughter, Margaret; daughter, Grace Yarbro; son, John Yarbro; mother, Joanne Hense; sister, Michelle Klamm; and brother, Tom Hense.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August, 29, 2020 at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be private.

In lieu of flowers, loved ones may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (stjude.org) or Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, 1380 Wolf River Blvd., Collierville, TN 38017 (holyapostlestn.net). Lisa's wish is to remind us to love each other as Christ has taught us.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
August 25, 2020
Bruce and family,

My heart goes out to all of you at this time of great loss. Your wife and mother was one of my first friends from St. Thomas and AFROTC. She was a Steel Magnolia before it was popular.
John Laverdure
Friend
