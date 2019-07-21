Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Crittenden Memorial Park
2206 Highway 64 west
Marion, AR
Lisa Gail Simmons


1966 - 2019
Lisa Gail Simmons Obituary
Lisa Gail Simmons

Southaven - Lisa Gail Simmons, 52 of Southaven Ms passed away early Wednesday July the 17th after her fight with cancer. Lisa is survived by her parents Franklin and Brenda Stalcup, , two sisters, sons Derek and Drew Simmons, daughter in law Alyssa Simmons, two loving grandchildren Derek jr. and Olivia Simmons and loving family. Lisa retired from the U.S. postal service. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at 10:00 am at Crittenden Memorial Park 2206 Highway 64 west, Marion, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 21, 2019
