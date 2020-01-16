|
Lisa Holbrook Hickman
Bartlett - Lisa Holbrook Hickman of Bartlett, TN passed away peacefully at her home, January 15, 2020. Lisa was born in Washington, DC, January 21,1966 to Leonard and Peggy Holbrook. She graduated from Milan High School and Methodist School of Nursing in Memphis. She worked many years as a nurse in hospital settings and at Memphis Dermatology Clinic. Lisa had the spiritual gift of hospitality and loved serving and cooking for others.
She was married to her best friend, Mark Hickman. Her greatest joy was being mom to Tyler (Hope) Hickman of Nashville, TN, Caleb (Savannah) Hickman of Oakland, TN and Rachel Hickman of Memphis, TN. Being Lolli to her grand children Reagan, Isaiah and Stella brought a new joy that filled her heart. She is also survived by her mother and brothers, Lenie (Susan) of Athens, OH and Jimmy (Gina) of Milan, TN, her nephew, Adam and niece, Haley as well as many, many friends who loved her dearly. She was welcomed to her heavenly home by her father.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 18 at 2:00PM at Sycamore View Church of Christ, 1910 Sycamore View, Memphis,TN. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to AGAPE Child and Family Services, 3160 Directors Row, Memphis, TN 38131 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020