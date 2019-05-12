Lisa Krotzer Brown



Memphis - Lisa Krotzer Brown, 62, passed from this life on May 10, 2019 at 3:00am to spend an eternity with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She had fought hard against cancer since August 2018.



Lisa went to Treadwell HS and then Memphis State University. She was a member of Delta Gamma where she made lifelong friends. Lisa worked for many years in her and her husband's christian bookstore, The Crosswalk and then also when the store was bought by Central Church. Lisa taught children's Sunday school at First Evangelical Church for many years and enjoyed watching the kids grow with their families.



Lisa loved her visits to the beach each year and cherished her time she could read. Tiger blue and everything Memphis was special to her. She taught her kids good taste in music and raised them on the blues and classic rock. She was married to and survived by Gary Brown for 42 years. Also survived by their children Jeanine, Stephen, Hudson, Ian and Carli Brown. Her brother John Krotzer (Cheri) and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father and mother John and Hazel Krotzer as well as her sister Betty Mitchell (Sam).



Lisa asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Madonna Learning Center 7007 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138.



The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with the service celebrating her life to begin at 2:30 p.m.



All services will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019