Lisa Renee Dye-Hudson



Pocahontas - On November 23, 2020, THE GOOD LORD called an ANGEL HOME. Lisa Renee Dye-Hudson was born in Charleston City, Tallahatchie County in MS to James Lewis and Eleanor Irene Des. She was one of four beautiful daughters, Tina, Lisa, Connie, and Stacey.



She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Scott A. Hudson. Lisa and Scott were High School sweethearts and married on June 1, 2000. This amazing love for one another has been growing and blossoming for 36 wonderful years. Scott will love and cherish every minute of those 36 years he had with his ANGEL, she was and always will be very loved and missed by Scott for the rest of his life! Lisa also leaves behind two of her siblings, Connie Sutton of Memphis, TN and Stacey Morgan of Red Banks, MS; one stepdaughter, Brittany Conlee; two nieces, Allison McCain and Chassity Miller; three nephews, Christopher Morgan, Reid and Evan Sutton; three grandbabies, Bentley Conlee, Presley and Arron McCain; and one god-daughter, Jessica Graham.



Lisa devoted her whole life to giving and taking care of others. She felt most at home in the kitchen. Lisa loved cooking wonderful meals for her husband Scott and family members as well as their loving friends. She loved cooking, canning, homemade jelly making, gardening and loved her tulips. Lisa was a devoted Nike employee for 35 years and was a manager in the I.T. Department. If there was a child in need, Lisa had them dressed from head to toe in Nike apparel and tennis shoes. Lisa was truly an Angel who will be missed by many. Family will receive guests on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11am with burial to follow in Pocahontas, TN.









