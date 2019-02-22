|
|
Lisa Roberts Voss
Brownsville, TN
Lisa Roberts Voss, age 55 passed away Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019 at her home in Brownsville, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 22, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. in the First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held at Trinity Cemetery in Nutbush, TN at a later date. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Taylor Roberts. She is survived by her fiancé, Phillip Knowles, her father, Dale Roberts, one brother, Mark T. Roberts, his children, Beth Ann Roberts and Jake Taylor Roberts and their mother, Becky Roberts, all of Brownsville, TN, her beloved dog, Lucy and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , the Emmaus Walk, or the Trinity Cemetery Fund, Nutbush, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 22, 2019