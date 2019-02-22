Services
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
(731) 772-8880
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Voss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Roberts Voss


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa Roberts Voss Obituary
Lisa Roberts Voss

Brownsville, TN

Lisa Roberts Voss, age 55 passed away Tuesday evening, February 19, 2019 at her home in Brownsville, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 22, 2019 in the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. in the First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be held at Trinity Cemetery in Nutbush, TN at a later date. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Taylor Roberts. She is survived by her fiancé, Phillip Knowles, her father, Dale Roberts, one brother, Mark T. Roberts, his children, Beth Ann Roberts and Jake Taylor Roberts and their mother, Becky Roberts, all of Brownsville, TN, her beloved dog, Lucy and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , the Emmaus Walk, or the Trinity Cemetery Fund, Nutbush, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now