Lizzie Rogers
Ms. Lizzie Rogers Age 90, January 28, 2020.
Visitation is Friday 4:00- 6:00 at New Galilee MBC 3434 Rochester.
Funeral is Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11a.m. at Devine Faith Church 7201 East Shelby Drive.
Interment at Sims Cemetery in Michigan City Mississippi.
Mother of Ms. Vivian D. Baker(Rev Bobby Baker) Rev Anthony Rogers. She leaves 7 grandchildren 6 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
R.S. Lewis and Sons
901 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020