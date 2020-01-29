Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Galilee MBC
Rochester, TN
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Devine Faith Church
7201 East Shelby Drive
Resources
Lizzie Rogers Obituary
Lizzie Rogers

Ms. Lizzie Rogers Age 90, January 28, 2020.

Visitation is Friday 4:00- 6:00 at New Galilee MBC 3434 Rochester.

Funeral is Saturday February 1, 2020 at 11a.m. at Devine Faith Church 7201 East Shelby Drive.

Interment at Sims Cemetery in Michigan City Mississippi.

Mother of Ms. Vivian D. Baker(Rev Bobby Baker) Rev Anthony Rogers. She leaves 7 grandchildren 6 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

R.S. Lewis and Sons

901 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
