Lloyd Alvin Hawkins, Sr.
Memphis - Lloyd Alvin Hawkins, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on May 30th, 2019. He was 87 years old. Mr. Hawkins is survived by his wife of 64 years Nell Hawkins, and their children Dr. Robert & Jredia Hawkins Duke, Al & Tina Hawkins and Scott & Leslie Hawkins Bizzell, his 10 grandchildren: Gennifer Mashburn, Joshua Hawkins, Lindsey, Michael & Elizabeth Duke, Shane, Charleston, Kerith, Aubrey & Caleb Bizzell, and 7 great grandchildren: Blake Dorsey & Molly Mashburn, Elijah, Ella, Emory, & Ethan Hawkins and Gabriel Duke. He was also survived by his 2 sisters, Marilyn Vaughn and Celeste Trumbo. He was preceded in death by his parents William & Bivvyette Hawkins, and his 2 brothers John and Rodney Hawkins. Lloyd led a very full and active life. He owned a sheet metal and air conditioning business for many years and enjoyed much success. He was very involved and served in many roles at his church First Assembly of God, on Walnut Grove, where he had attended for over 60 years. He found much joy in serving others. He will be greatly missed, but he will forever live on in our memories and in our hearts.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019