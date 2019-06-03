Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
More Obituaries for Lloyd Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Edward Nelson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd Edward Nelson Obituary
Lloyd Edward Nelson

Memphis - Lloyd Edward Nelson, age 81, passed away May 28, 2019. Lloyd was a product of Whitehaven. He taught school for over 30 years in the Whitehaven area at Whitehaven High School, Mitchell High School, Oakshire Elementary and Graceland Elementary Schools. He served his country for 4 years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in both Turkey and Germany. He was a long-time member of Idlewild Presbyterian Church. He was also a Boys Scout leader, Troup 248, at Whitehaven Presbyterian Church. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 53 years, Terry Nelson, to whom he married in 1965; and 2 children, Tracy and Mike. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests memorials be directed to Idlewild Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 3, 2019
