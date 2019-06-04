Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Lloyd Elton DeVore Obituary
Lloyd Elton DeVore

Oakland - Lloyd Elton DeVore, 74, of Oakland, TN passed away June 1, 2019.

Lloyd was an active member at Kirk Baptist Church and served in many activities. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor and enjoyed gardening. He was known for sharing the produce with others among helping others in any way he could help.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna DeVore.

He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Redfearn (Craig); grandchildren, Timothy Redfearn, Trenton Redfearn, Paisley Redfearn; and his sister, Betty Farina.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 4th, at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN. Services will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, June 5th at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN. Burial will take place at Magnolia Cemetery in Colliverville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019
