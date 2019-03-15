Services
Lochlan Ventre
Lochlan Thomas Ventre


2019 - 2019
Lochlan Thomas Ventre Obituary
Lochlan Thomas Ventre

Germantown, TN

Lochlan Thomas Ventre, born January 24, 2019, earned his angel wings on March 1 after 36 days of life. He slipped away peacefully in the loving arms of his parents with immediate family members close by.

Lochlan leaves behind his parents, Jennifer and Logan Ventre, and brother, Michael Ventre of Germantown, TN; grandparents, Sherry and Mike Black of Oxford, MS, Christine and Daniel Ventre of Germantown, TN; great grandparents, Charlene White of Oxford, MS, Lusena and Donald Glowen of Memphis, TN; as well as dozens of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He will be cherished and remembered for his indomitable will to live and the love that touched the hearts of so many family members and friends.

There will be a private, family service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lochlan's name to the Memphis LeBonheur Children's Hospital NICU department, 848 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019
