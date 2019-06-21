Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's United Methodist Church
Lois B. Pulley

Lois B. Pulley Obituary
Lois B. Pulley

Memphis - Lois B. Pulley, 97, passed away June 16, 2019. She worked at Arlington Developmental Center and was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her son, Donald Pulley. Ms. Pulley is survived by her children, Lois Churchill (Tom), of Overland Park, KS., John Pulley of Tucson, AZ., and Linda Opiel, Memphis. Ms. Pulley leaves eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bright Glade Rehabilitation Center for their loving care.

Memorial Service will be held at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church on Monday, June 24, at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 21, 2019
