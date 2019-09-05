|
|
Lois Callicutt Jones
Albuquerque, NM - Lois Callicutt Jones was born in Fisherville, Tennessee on October 1, 1938 and went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James and Lydia Reid Callicutt. Lois was married to her beloved husband, Stephen Madison Jones, who preceded her death by 12 years. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Callicutt Holly. Mrs. Jones is survived by her sister, Donnie Kennon (Reuben), a daughter, Chris Jones Huddleston (Henry), and 2 sons, Stephen Madison Jones, Jr. and John Mark Jones. Known by her grandchildren as Nana, the precious joys of her life were Alex Huddleston, Clay Huddleston, Reid Huddleston, Madison (Meghan) Jones, Preston (Ashlan) Jones, and Lauren Jones. She had 2 great-grandchildren, Gunnar Jones and Dawson Jones. She retired as a Teacher's Assistant from Dogwood Elementary. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6th, from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133, with funeral services at 10:00am on Saturday, September 7th, at Fisherville Baptist Church, burial at Reid Cemetery to follow. The family request that memorials be directed to Reid Cemetery Association.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019