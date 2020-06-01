Lois Estes Ruleman
Lois Estes Ruleman entered into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on May 31, 2020 after a valiant battle with a lung infection. A lifelong Memphian, Lois was born on February 17, 1946 to Lois Ward and Harry Wilson Estes. She grew up in the McLean/Snowden neighborhood and was educated at St. Mary's Episcopal School, Hutchison School and Southwestern (Rhodes) College before receiving her degree at the University of Mississippi. She married the love of her life, Dr. Chester Allan Ruleman, Jr., in 1969 and taught in the Memphis City Schools and at her alma mater, Hutchison School, while he was in medical training. The Rulemans were blessed with two children, Elise Estes and Chester Allan III, (Cal) . Lois devoted her life to maintaining a loving home for her family. She was involved in community life through Les Passees, the Junior League of Memphis, the Woman's Exchange, then Belle Meade and Junior League Garden Clubs, The Church Health Center and served on the board of TennGreen Land Conservancy. She was active at her former church, Idlewild Presbyterian and at her present church home, Christ Methodist.
Lois was blessed with boundless energy and creativity, which she used in service to others. Her trust in Christ's faithfulness allowed her to face life's challenges with optimism, resourcefulness and hope. Lois loved people. She was never driven by the clock but made time for family, friends, or a passerby. She thrived on bringing others joy via a timely visit, a letter, a meal or a well-played birthday serenade on her mandolin or violin. Lois's creative hands were regularly working on knitting, needlepoint, pottery or whimsical yard art projects that enhanced her home or became treasured gifts for friends. Her enjoyment of others and her love of nature were reflected in her many creative parties. Whether at a gathering to celebrate the blossoming of her specimen bottle-brush buckeye or a barbecue to view the harvest moon, all of her guests felt relaxed and appreciated. She had a heart for the city and treasured her over 30 years of volunteer work at the Church Health Center. While working at there she made it her purpose to encourage her "kids", those young volunteers who aspired to attend medical school. She also loved tutoring at Idlewild Elementary, convincing the students that they could be mathematicians. She was devoted to Christ Methodist and to the Lamplighters' Sunday School class. Born with natural athleticism, Lois loved being outside in God's creation. Whether it was waterskiing with guests at Pickwick Lake, biking with friends on little traveled by-ways or snow skiing with her precious grandchildren, Harry, Kaia and Caleb, Lois was adept and relished every adventure. She was an accomplished tennis player, fly fisherwoman, and an excellent shot. Lois found great delight in working in her beautiful garden and loved passing along plants and her vast horticultural knowledge to her friends. Lois's legacy of compassion for others, creative fun, and love of nature is an inspiration to those she leaves behind .
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Ward and Harry Estes and her brother, Harry Ward Estes and is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Dr Allan Ruleman, daughter, Elise Ruleman, son, Cal Ruleman, his wife, Amanda and grandchildren, Harry, Kaia, and Caleb Ruleman. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Bethel Cumberland Cemetery, Atoka, Tennessee with a memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Christ Methodist Church, Church Health Center, TennGreen Land Conservancy or the charity of the donor's choice.
Lois Estes Ruleman entered into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on May 31, 2020 after a valiant battle with a lung infection. A lifelong Memphian, Lois was born on February 17, 1946 to Lois Ward and Harry Wilson Estes. She grew up in the McLean/Snowden neighborhood and was educated at St. Mary's Episcopal School, Hutchison School and Southwestern (Rhodes) College before receiving her degree at the University of Mississippi. She married the love of her life, Dr. Chester Allan Ruleman, Jr., in 1969 and taught in the Memphis City Schools and at her alma mater, Hutchison School, while he was in medical training. The Rulemans were blessed with two children, Elise Estes and Chester Allan III, (Cal) . Lois devoted her life to maintaining a loving home for her family. She was involved in community life through Les Passees, the Junior League of Memphis, the Woman's Exchange, then Belle Meade and Junior League Garden Clubs, The Church Health Center and served on the board of TennGreen Land Conservancy. She was active at her former church, Idlewild Presbyterian and at her present church home, Christ Methodist.
Lois was blessed with boundless energy and creativity, which she used in service to others. Her trust in Christ's faithfulness allowed her to face life's challenges with optimism, resourcefulness and hope. Lois loved people. She was never driven by the clock but made time for family, friends, or a passerby. She thrived on bringing others joy via a timely visit, a letter, a meal or a well-played birthday serenade on her mandolin or violin. Lois's creative hands were regularly working on knitting, needlepoint, pottery or whimsical yard art projects that enhanced her home or became treasured gifts for friends. Her enjoyment of others and her love of nature were reflected in her many creative parties. Whether at a gathering to celebrate the blossoming of her specimen bottle-brush buckeye or a barbecue to view the harvest moon, all of her guests felt relaxed and appreciated. She had a heart for the city and treasured her over 30 years of volunteer work at the Church Health Center. While working at there she made it her purpose to encourage her "kids", those young volunteers who aspired to attend medical school. She also loved tutoring at Idlewild Elementary, convincing the students that they could be mathematicians. She was devoted to Christ Methodist and to the Lamplighters' Sunday School class. Born with natural athleticism, Lois loved being outside in God's creation. Whether it was waterskiing with guests at Pickwick Lake, biking with friends on little traveled by-ways or snow skiing with her precious grandchildren, Harry, Kaia and Caleb, Lois was adept and relished every adventure. She was an accomplished tennis player, fly fisherwoman, and an excellent shot. Lois found great delight in working in her beautiful garden and loved passing along plants and her vast horticultural knowledge to her friends. Lois's legacy of compassion for others, creative fun, and love of nature is an inspiration to those she leaves behind .
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Ward and Harry Estes and her brother, Harry Ward Estes and is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Dr Allan Ruleman, daughter, Elise Ruleman, son, Cal Ruleman, his wife, Amanda and grandchildren, Harry, Kaia, and Caleb Ruleman. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Bethel Cumberland Cemetery, Atoka, Tennessee with a memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Christ Methodist Church, Church Health Center, TennGreen Land Conservancy or the charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.