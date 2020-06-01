Mrs. Lois, your smile, your energy, your presence will truly be missed. No matter the day, the time, the situation or the mood- you could enter a room and a light shined upon your presence. For many years, I heard Dr. Ruleman brag on the beauty you brought into his life; everyone's life. It was an honor to be able to become a part of your life. Your smile will forever shine on in our hearts, as we now get to see it through the shining stars at night, and the brightness of the sun daily!

Ashlee Frazier-Brigance

Friend