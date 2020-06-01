Lois Estes Ruleman
1946 - 2020
Lois Estes Ruleman

Lois Estes Ruleman entered into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ on May 31, 2020 after a valiant battle with a lung infection. A lifelong Memphian, Lois was born on February 17, 1946 to Lois Ward and Harry Wilson Estes. She grew up in the McLean/Snowden neighborhood and was educated at St. Mary's Episcopal School, Hutchison School and Southwestern (Rhodes) College before receiving her degree at the University of Mississippi. She married the love of her life, Dr. Chester Allan Ruleman, Jr., in 1969 and taught in the Memphis City Schools and at her alma mater, Hutchison School, while he was in medical training. The Rulemans were blessed with two children, Elise Estes and Chester Allan III, (Cal) . Lois devoted her life to maintaining a loving home for her family. She was involved in community life through Les Passees, the Junior League of Memphis, the Woman's Exchange, then Belle Meade and Junior League Garden Clubs, The Church Health Center and served on the board of TennGreen Land Conservancy. She was active at her former church, Idlewild Presbyterian and at her present church home, Christ Methodist.

Lois was blessed with boundless energy and creativity, which she used in service to others. Her trust in Christ's faithfulness allowed her to face life's challenges with optimism, resourcefulness and hope. Lois loved people. She was never driven by the clock but made time for family, friends, or a passerby. She thrived on bringing others joy via a timely visit, a letter, a meal or a well-played birthday serenade on her mandolin or violin. Lois's creative hands were regularly working on knitting, needlepoint, pottery or whimsical yard art projects that enhanced her home or became treasured gifts for friends. Her enjoyment of others and her love of nature were reflected in her many creative parties. Whether at a gathering to celebrate the blossoming of her specimen bottle-brush buckeye or a barbecue to view the harvest moon, all of her guests felt relaxed and appreciated. She had a heart for the city and treasured her over 30 years of volunteer work at the Church Health Center. While working at there she made it her purpose to encourage her "kids", those young volunteers who aspired to attend medical school. She also loved tutoring at Idlewild Elementary, convincing the students that they could be mathematicians. She was devoted to Christ Methodist and to the Lamplighters' Sunday School class. Born with natural athleticism, Lois loved being outside in God's creation. Whether it was waterskiing with guests at Pickwick Lake, biking with friends on little traveled by-ways or snow skiing with her precious grandchildren, Harry, Kaia and Caleb, Lois was adept and relished every adventure. She was an accomplished tennis player, fly fisherwoman, and an excellent shot. Lois found great delight in working in her beautiful garden and loved passing along plants and her vast horticultural knowledge to her friends. Lois's legacy of compassion for others, creative fun, and love of nature is an inspiration to those she leaves behind .

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois Ward and Harry Estes and her brother, Harry Ward Estes and is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Dr Allan Ruleman, daughter, Elise Ruleman, son, Cal Ruleman, his wife, Amanda and grandchildren, Harry, Kaia, and Caleb Ruleman. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held at Bethel Cumberland Cemetery, Atoka, Tennessee with a memorial service pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Christ Methodist Church, Church Health Center, TennGreen Land Conservancy or the charity of the donor's choice.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
8 entries
June 2, 2020
Dr. Ruleman, Elise and Cal, I am very sorry to hear about your wife/mother's passing. I have fond memories of her working in the yard and always being ready with a kind word and advice.
Mark Poag
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
Lois was my teacher at Hutchison, mother of my flower girl and long time friend. I loved her smile and her vivacious laughter and love of life. She will be greatly missed and Allan, Cal and especially Elise, you are in my heart and my prayers. Ginger
Ginger Pemberton
Friend
June 2, 2020
Lois was the jewel in the life of all who knew and loved her. Though we seldom crossed paths , she was a joy and Christian Brightness in all our lives
Alan we grieve with you and your family
We have always loved you and Lois .
Please feel our love and presence tomorrow and forever. Lois is at rest and was a champion in her struggle. Many will miss her and pray for your peace God bless you our friend Frank and Mildred Dyer
Frank and Mildred Dyer
Friend
June 2, 2020
Lois admired her friends as unique flower specimens. She embraced each of us in awe and wonder, much like the beauty in her lovely garden. Her fragrance will last and her loveliness remains in our fond memories.
carey moore
Friend
June 1, 2020
I was honored to have been a classmate of Lois at Hutchison and at Rhodes College. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. May she Rest In Peace.
Nancy Patton Langdon
Classmate
June 1, 2020
Judy Gross
Friend
June 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Hank and Janie Basford
Friend
June 1, 2020
Mrs. Lois, your smile, your energy, your presence will truly be missed. No matter the day, the time, the situation or the mood- you could enter a room and a light shined upon your presence. For many years, I heard Dr. Ruleman brag on the beauty you brought into his life; everyone's life. It was an honor to be able to become a part of your life. Your smile will forever shine on in our hearts, as we now get to see it through the shining stars at night, and the brightness of the sun daily!
Ashlee Frazier-Brigance
Friend
