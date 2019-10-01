|
|
Lois Evelyn Nelson
Bartlett - Lois Evelyn Nelson, 90, of Bartlett, TN passed peacefully September 27, 2019 to join her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Nelson worked her entire career at Sears, retiring with 46 years of service. She cherished her volunteer work and truly loved the many great people she met as a volunteer. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett for 14 years and with the Wonder Series for 11 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Nelson; her parents, Thomas E. and Willie Mae Webb; her brothers, Thomas, Billy and Bobby Webb; her sisters, Louis Meyer and Marie Farris. She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Trish) Nelson of Morgantown, WV and Tim (Darlene) Nelson of Memphis, TN; niece "daughter", Linda (David) Warren of Millington, TN; lifetime friend who was like a sister, Alice Vaccaro of Memphis; special niece, Terri Jackson of Arlington; and Larry (Pat) Meyer of Millington whom she thought of like a brother; six grandchildren, Tracy Sheets (DJ), Chad Nelson (Tifanie), Sara (Allen) Stockett, Lauren Schneider (Mark), Webb Nelson and Emily Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Hayden Sheets, Chase Sheets, Evelyn "Evie" Sheets, Sadie Stockett, and Madeline "Maddie" Stockett and many beloved nieces, nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends Friday (Oct 4) from 9:00am until the service at 11:00am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memorial Gardens in Bartlett. The family asks any memorials be made to Memphis Union Mission (memphisunionmission.org) Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019