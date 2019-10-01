Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Millington Chapel
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Millington Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Evelyn Nelson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Evelyn Nelson Obituary
Lois Evelyn Nelson

Bartlett - Lois Evelyn Nelson, 90, of Bartlett, TN passed peacefully September 27, 2019 to join her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Nelson worked her entire career at Sears, retiring with 46 years of service. She cherished her volunteer work and truly loved the many great people she met as a volunteer. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett for 14 years and with the Wonder Series for 11 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Nelson; her parents, Thomas E. and Willie Mae Webb; her brothers, Thomas, Billy and Bobby Webb; her sisters, Louis Meyer and Marie Farris. She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Trish) Nelson of Morgantown, WV and Tim (Darlene) Nelson of Memphis, TN; niece "daughter", Linda (David) Warren of Millington, TN; lifetime friend who was like a sister, Alice Vaccaro of Memphis; special niece, Terri Jackson of Arlington; and Larry (Pat) Meyer of Millington whom she thought of like a brother; six grandchildren, Tracy Sheets (DJ), Chad Nelson (Tifanie), Sara (Allen) Stockett, Lauren Schneider (Mark), Webb Nelson and Emily Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Hayden Sheets, Chase Sheets, Evelyn "Evie" Sheets, Sadie Stockett, and Madeline "Maddie" Stockett and many beloved nieces, nephews and special friends. The family will receive friends Friday (Oct 4) from 9:00am until the service at 11:00am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memorial Gardens in Bartlett. The family asks any memorials be made to Memphis Union Mission (memphisunionmission.org) Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now