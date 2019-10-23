Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Lois Helen Hurt

Lois Helen Hurt Obituary
Lois Helen Hurt

Lois Helen Hurt, 92, went home to be with her Lord on October 23, 2019. Lois was a retired LPN nurse for 52 years. She loved talking on the telephone and painting. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Hurt and son Marlin Hurt. Lois was survived by three daughters, Melanie Grimes(John), Janet Stegall, and Carolyn Ross(Eddie); sister Norine Walton and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 26th from 1-2pm at Family Funeral Care with the service following at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
