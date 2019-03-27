|
|
Lois Jean Price-Matthews
Atoka, TN
Lois Jean Price-Matthews, 82, of Atoka, TN, passed away March 25, 2019. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, attended the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa), Sorority, (Counselor Suicide Prevention) Red Cross, lifetime member of the Humane Society, mother, artist, musician, craftsman, grandmother, great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome C. Matthews, Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Matthews Combs; son, Jerome C. Matthews, Jr.; sister, Doris Price Jones. She is survived by a daughter, Vickie Matthews Jones and her husband David T. Jones of Millington, TN; sister, Peggy Price Adcock of Durham, NC; four grandchildren; three great- grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday (Apr 7) from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the Millington Chapel followed by a graveside service Monday at 10:15am at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019