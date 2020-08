Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Marie Armstrong



Drummonds - Lois Marie Armstrong of Drummonds, TN passed away August 26, 2020 at the age of 88.



Services are scheduled at Jefferson Mortuary (7788 Church St, Millington, TN 38053) on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Visitation will begin promptly at 2:00 PM and a small service will follow at 3:00 PM. This is a celebration of Lois Armstrong's long and joyous life.









