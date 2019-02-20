Resources
Loraine Hardaway Clinton

Febuary 20, 1933 - October 27, 2011

Ma, Is there a Party in Heaven To Celebrate your 86th Birthday? Did Angels frost a cake for you or sing a song to start your day? This day was always special as we gathered around you here, we'd sing, laugh and celebrate your day with so much cheer! We're trying hard to smile for you. But that empty chair, we turn around and find ourselves still shocked you're not there. Please know that we're thinking of you as we go through each day. This day is very special and we love you because, Mom, it's your 86th Birthday!

Love, Willie, Loretta, Andrew, Carolyn, Edward, Shelia, Samuel, Sherry, Karen, Fredrick, Sharita & Kashunda
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019
