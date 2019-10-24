|
|
In Loving Memory of
Loraine Hardaway Clinton
February 20, 1933 - October 27, 2011
We can't believe it's been 8 years since God called you home.
Sometimes the pain feels like it was just yesterday.
We will forever have an empty place in our hearts.
We still long to hear your voice.
We still long to see your smile.
Until we meet again;
Sleep On, Mother Dear, Sleep On.
We Miss You.
Kashunda, Sharita, Fredrick, Karen, Sherry, Samuel, Shelia, Edward, Carolyn, Andrew, Loretta, and Willie Jr.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019