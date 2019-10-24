Resources
Loraine Hardaway Hardaway Clinton

Loraine Hardaway Hardaway Clinton In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Loraine Hardaway Clinton

February 20, 1933 - October 27, 2011

We can't believe it's been 8 years since God called you home.

Sometimes the pain feels like it was just yesterday.

We will forever have an empty place in our hearts.

We still long to hear your voice.

We still long to see your smile.

Until we meet again;

Sleep On, Mother Dear, Sleep On.

We Miss You.

Kashunda, Sharita, Fredrick, Karen, Sherry, Samuel, Shelia, Edward, Carolyn, Andrew, Loretta, and Willie Jr.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
