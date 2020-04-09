|
|
Lorelle Rainey Woodard
Lorelle Rainey Woodard, 80, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born on February 2, 1940 in Halls, TN to Everett "Eb" and Ella Rainey. She is survived by her husband, Tilford Woodard, daughter, Ashleigh Chaskelson (Corey), son, Mitchell Woodard (Carla), sister, Claudette Baker, and sister-in-law, Marietta Newsome. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She had a love for family, Men's Tiger Basketball, tennis, gardening, traveling, bunko, and attending concerts to see Neil Diamond. She had a soft spot for all animals, especially dogs. She was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and was involved in the United Methodist Women's group.
Her graveside service was on Thursday, March 26th in Halls, TN. The family requests any memorials to be sent to the ASPCA.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020