Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:15 PM - 3:30 PM
Memphis National Cemetery
Townes Avenue
Memphis, TN
Lorena Wilkes Fennell


1931 - 2019
Lorena Wilkes Fennell Obituary
Lorena Wilkes Fennell

Southaven, MS - Lorena Wilkes Fennell, 88, passed away August 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to Clifton and Ruby Frayser, March 12, 1931 in Mississippi. She married the love of her life Carl Vernon Wilkes in 1954 and they traveled the states while he served as a U.S. Naval Master Chief. Lorena is survived by one child, Carl Gary (Janis) Wilkes, her brother Max Frayser and sister Annelle Thaggard. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Amy D. (John) Gabbert, Michelle W. (Ryan) Martin, Melissa W. (Kevin) Donahue, and Meredith W. (Drew) Watkins and five great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Bob Dominguez. Lorena was preceded in death by loving husband Carl Wilkes in 1986, her beautiful daughter Beverly W. Dominguez in 2006, her husband David Fennell in 2008, and sisters, Bay Geeslin, Louise French, and Marie Cutler. Lorena was the definition of a Southern Belle who treasured her time surrounded by family, cooking and entertaining. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved sewing draperies and clothes for her daughter and granddaughters. Lorena loved all things pink, Tennessee walking horses, and believed in pampering herself. Family and friends will gather to share memories and refreshments on Tuesday, August 20 from five o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21st beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Memphis Funeral Home and the burial will follow at Memphis National Cemetery. Online condolences, directions and floral offerings may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019
