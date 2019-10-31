|
Lorene Doss Jones
Memphis - Mother Lorene Doss Jones, a proud community activist of Memphis, a retired beautician and a loving asset to her family and friends, departed this life Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the fifth youngest among two sisters and four brothers. She received Christ at an early age and was baptized in the Mount Airy Baptist Church located in Brooksville, Mississippi, her birthplace. She leaves to mourn her passing, her daughters, Ophelia Jones and Patricia Ann Jones Williams, two granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, and a host of other proud relatives, church members, and friends. Mother Lorene Jones will Lie-in-State on Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. with Celebration of Life Services following at 10 a.m. at the Greater White Stone M. B. Church, 917 S. Wellington Memphis, TN 38126. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, 5678 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.
901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019