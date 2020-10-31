Lorene Harris Anthony
Memphis - Lorene Harris Anthony of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away October 24, 2020, at age 96, just shy of her 97th birthday, which was celebrated by members of her family. Born in Mount Pleasant, Mississippi in 1923 to John Henry Harris and Margie Kelly Harris, Lorene Harris grew up in rural Mississippi, graduated from Collierville, Tennessee High School and attended the University of Memphis, where she would, after homemaking, later work in accounting for the University's Physical Plant Department. Surviving the depression with her parents, and never forgetting it, she became a war bride in 1945 upon her marriage to a Military Policeman serving our United States of America in the Rhineland and Central European Theatre with the 89th Infantry Division in a Jeep proudly inscribed "Lorene". Her marriage to Charles Washington Anthony continued until Charlie preceded her in death in 2014. Lorene loved to write poetry on occasion and play cards. She and Charlie shared their love of each other with their love of rental houses, their Baptist Church their friends and community but most importantly of all, their love of their three daughters: Barbara Anthony Walker, Beverly Gayle Anthony and Brenda Anthony Weaver, their grandchildren: Joseph Bradley Walker, Mary Elizabeth Walker Branch, Amy Lorene Donaldson and Charles Lee Weaver; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, all of whom survived her. Predeceasing her were her two brothers, George Henry Harris and Clifton O'Neil Harris and her sister, Elizabeth Leonora Anthony. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Audubon Park Baptist Church, the Church Health Center or the charity of the donor's choice
.