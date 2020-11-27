1/
Lorene Nightingale
1921 - 2020
Lorene Nightingale

October 20, 1921-November 25, 2020

Mrs. Nightingale died peaceably at her son's home, Cloyd and Brenda Nightingale She was preceded by her husband Henry Nightingale (Mule Ears).

and daughter Gloria NIghtingale.

She was the mother of six children-Gloria (deceased), Florence, Jocelyn, Cloyd (Brenda), Connie (J. T.), and Arletta.

Services and arrangements are being handled by Superior Funeral Home.

460 McLemore

Memphis, TN 38106

901-327-2503




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Superior Funeral Home
460 E McLemore
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 327-2503
