Lorene Nightingale
October 20, 1921-November 25, 2020
Mrs. Nightingale died peaceably at her son's home, Cloyd and Brenda Nightingale She was preceded by her husband Henry Nightingale (Mule Ears).
and daughter Gloria NIghtingale.
She was the mother of six children-Gloria (deceased), Florence, Jocelyn, Cloyd (Brenda), Connie (J. T.), and Arletta.
Services and arrangements are being handled by Superior Funeral Home.
460 McLemore
Memphis, TN 38106
901-327-2503
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.