Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorene Nightingale



October 20, 1921-November 25, 2020



Mrs. Nightingale died peaceably at her son's home, Cloyd and Brenda Nightingale She was preceded by her husband Henry Nightingale (Mule Ears).



and daughter Gloria NIghtingale.



She was the mother of six children-Gloria (deceased), Florence, Jocelyn, Cloyd (Brenda), Connie (J. T.), and Arletta.



Services and arrangements are being handled by Superior Funeral Home.



460 McLemore



Memphis, TN 38106



901-327-2503









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store