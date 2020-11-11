1/1
Loretta L. Gwaltney
Loretta L. Gwaltney

Knoxville - Loretta L. Gwaltney, age 89 of Knoxille passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Loretta was born February 25, 1931 in Ashland, Mississippi to the late Robert Archie and Vessie Lyles. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband David H. Gwaltney.

Loretta is survived by her sister, Monta Whittington of Olive Branch, MS; uncle, Jim Hardy of Memphis, TN; cousins, Martha Williams of Memphis, TN and Shelia Zachar of Memphis, TN. Loretta had no children or grandchildren but she was very close to her nieces and nephews. Her nieces, Melissa Tyson of Memphis TN; nephews, Leon Raines of El Paso, TX, Gregory Lyles & wife Anne of Knoxville, and Robert Lyles Jr. & wife Allyson of Paso Nobles, CA; 6 great nieces, 6 great nephews; 4 great great nieces, and one great great nephew.

The family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Park in Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by going to http://giftfunds.stjude.org/gotoLoretta_Gwaltney. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
