Lori Graham Griffith entered into eternal peace on October 28, 2019. Lori was an avid Ole Miss Rebel who never missed a game. She recently became a Crye-Leike Realtor and was looking forward to starting a new career.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Griffith, her daughter, Emily Powell, and step daughter Abby Griffith, her mother, Patricia Graham, and father Robert Graham (Kathy), her brother Brian Graham (Lisa) and nephews Colby and Jackson. Lori will be remembered for all the loving kindness and support she shared with her family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 31st at Ellendale Baptist Church located at 3861 Broadway Rd, Bartlett, TN. Any memorials can be donated to Streetdog Foundation on Facebook on Lori or Emily's Facebook page.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
