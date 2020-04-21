|
|
Lorraine "Lolie" (Foret) Larose
Lorraine "Lolie" (Foret) Larose passed away peacefully at her home in Cordova, Tennessee on April 20, 2020. Lorraine was born March 24, 1934 to Yvonne (Bourgeois) and Thomas J. Foret, Jr. and was raised in Lutcher, Louisiana, the youngest of eight children. She graduated as valedictorian from Lutcher High School in 1952. She graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1955 with a B.S. in Education.
Lorraine met the love of her life, George Deynoodt "Doodie" Larose, while both were students at SLI. They married January 28, 1956 and were blessed with seven children. They moved from New Orleans to Memphis in 1966, where Lorraine resided until her death.
During high school and college, Lorraine was active in sports; she won several medals for backstroke in competitive swimming. At SLI, she performed as a majorette and was crowned homecoming queen. She was editor of the high school and college newspapers, worked for the Lutcher newspaper and, at one time, aspired to be a journalist. In the end, Lorraine chose to teach. She taught high school math and physical education while raising her seven children. Lorraine was the consummate Cajun cook, and she always made room at the table for extras. (But if there were too many extras, she added extra cayenne!)
Lorraine brought her strong work ethic and indomitable spirit to everything she did in life. In 1978, she founded Larose School Uniforms, starting with only eight schools, a card table at home for a desk, and inventory in a storage shed at the end of the driveway. Doodie later joined Lorraine in the business, as did several of her children. By the time Lorraine sold the uniform company in 2007, she had expanded sales to over 150 schools in seven states.
Lorraine and Doodie were life-long Catholics, and both served as lectors and Eucharistic ministers. Their deep-rooted faith was the foundation upon which they built their family and lived their lives. They were members of St. Ann Bartlett for 30 years, then became parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi, where Lorraine was a member at the time of her death.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Doodie, her parents, her infant brother Alfred, and her siblings and their spouses: Thomas J. Foret, III (Thelma), James Foret, Ph.D (Fay), Lynn Foret (Marie), Eugene Foret (Carolyn), Dan Foret (Ella), Gerald Foret (Catherine), Yvonne Pavy (Donald Pavy, M.D.). She is also preceded in death by her granddaughter Rebecca Duncan and grandsons Dustin and Randy Taylor.
Lorraine is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Andrée Larose (Henry Elsen), Helena, Montana; Danielle Stutts (Don), George Larose, and Ivonne Larose, Memphis; Martine Wilson (Randy), Florence, Alabama; Simone Taylor (Robert), Spring City, Tennessee; and Jacques Larose (Karri), Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and by 15 grandchildren: Renée and Thomas Elsen; Michelle and Angela Duncan; Daniel Larose; Jessica Whalen (Brennan) and Paul Mercer (Shauna Tahere); Lydia Wilson (Bethany Stone), Emilia Askins (Brandon), and Joseph Wilson; Nichole, Jonathan, and Amy Taylor (Justin Turner); Drew and Madeline Larose. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Lydia (Larose) Rives, and over 50 nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service and celebration of Lorraine's life will be announced and held at a later date. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East Memphis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , St. Vincent de Paul Society, Birthright, or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020