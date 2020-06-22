Or Copy this URL to Share

Louinesha Holmes" Pinky" Partee



Memphis - Louinesha Holmes" Pinky" Partee, 25 died on Thursday June 18, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Visitation Thursday June 25, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. and Funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. all services held at Greater Paradise Baptist Church 3454 New Horn Lake Rd. Burial Friday June 25, 2020 11:00 a.m. at New Park Cemetery .









