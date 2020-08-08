Louis Jacobson
Louis Jacobson, 88, son of Etta Flora and Sam Jacobson, passed away peacefully at his home in Memphis,TN on August 5, 2020. Louis left Vanderbilt University to start working after losing his father .
Louis' career included Shainberg's Dept Stores, stock boy to VP; founder of The Wearhouse clothing chain; and general manager of National Check Cashing.
Louis married his high school sweetheart Gene Fooks in February 1954 and together they raised 4 children over the next 25 years. Louis was an easy-going and loving husband and father. He was personable, quick to laugh or make you laugh, and had a gentle teasing wit--often at his own expense. Louis was a good man who carried himself with a quiet air of confidence, style, and humility.
Louis was passionate about all things golf, playing as often as 6 times a week. He was known for his amazing BBQ and mastery at the grill which grew into a love for cooking. Louis loved good food, good bourbon, and a good conversation.
Louis is survived by his son Stuart (Barbara Gale), stepson Wilson (Anna) Blake through Louis' second marriage to the late Barbara Blake, and daughters Stacy (Jonathan Greenstein), Alison Schreiber, and Wendy Jacobson; Grandchildren Rachel Jacobson, Emile (Phoebe) Sanders, Zack and Jake Greenstein, Eden (Michael) Prigmore, Alexa and Madison Schreiber; his sisters Jenny (Larry) Baer, Harriet (the late Imy) Marcus, and Bonnie Jacobson; his sister-in-law Lois (the late Hugh) Jacobson.
A heartfelt and beautiful service was delivered by Associate Rabbi Bess Wohlner at Temple Israel Cemetery on August 6, 2020, and shared via Zoom with friends and family, near and far, for those not able to attend in person. Memorial contributions in Louis' honor may be made to the American Heart Association
