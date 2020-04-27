|
|
Louis Ray Snuffin, 87, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020, in Bartlett, Tennessee, after courageously battling recent health issues. He was the beloved husband of Wanda Snuffin of Olive Branch, Mississippi for 67 years.
Louis served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Boedeker Safety Shoe until his retirement in 1999. Louis was a man of strong Christian faith and an active member of Grace Church of the Nazarene where he served in numerous positions throughout the years. He enjoyed playing golf, listening to gospel music, spending quality time with his family, and cheering for his team - the St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to his wife he is survived by four children: Gary Snuffin (Lequita) of Lakeland, Tennessee; Cheryl Hughes (Ed) of Collierville, Tennessee; Debbie Nowlin (Greg) of Jacksonville, Florida; and Keith Snuffin (Paula) of Lakewood, Colorado; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for the family at Forest Hill Cemetery East on Whitten Road. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene in Memphis, Tennessee.Louis Ray Snuffin, 87, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020, in Bartlett, Tennessee, after courageously battling recent health issues. He was the beloved husband of Wanda Snuffin of Olive Branch, Mississippi for 67 years.
Louis served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Boedeker Safety Shoe until his retirement in 1999. Louis was a man of strong Christian faith and an active member of Grace Church of the Nazarene where he served in numerous positions throughout the years. He enjoyed playing golf, listening to gospel music, spending quality time with his family, and cheering for his team - the St. Louis Cardinals.
In addition to his wife he is survived by four children: Gary Snuffin (Lequita) of Lakeland, Tennessee; Cheryl Hughes (Ed) of Collierville, Tennessee; Debbie Nowlin (Greg) of Jacksonville, Florida; and Keith Snuffin (Paula) of Lakewood, Colorado; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for the family at Forest Hill Cemetery East on Whitten Road. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020