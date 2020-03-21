Services
Louis Williams

Louis Williams Obituary
Louis Williams

Oakland - Louis Williams, 78, passed away on Friday, March 20. Mr. Williams was the owner of Williams Generics and served in the Tennessee National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Huffman Williams; one daughter, LeeAnn (Mark) Smith of Fayetteville, TN; two brothers, Danny (Darlene) Williams of El Dorado, AR and Mike (Mary) Williams of Bartlett and three grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Marlee Smith and Mattie Smith. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Indian Creek Cemetery in Brighton. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 at the funeral home . Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
