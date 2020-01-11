|
|
Louise B. Terry
Memphis - Mrs Beatrice "Louise" Terry, born on 3/15/23, departed this life on 1/5/20 after a short illness, in Memphis TN. She was a special, loving woman who touched and inspired many. She retired from Memphis City School System after 45 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory 1 daughter Ora Jean Mickey of Sacramento, CA; Sharrell McGee, Sacramento,CA; Vickie Hunter, San Jose, CA; Lana Jordan, Sacramento, CA; Dana Terry, San Jose, CA 9 grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren.
Homegoing service is 1/18/20, St John Baptist Church, 640 Vance Ave, Memphis, TN 38126.
Visitation 10:00-11:30; Home Going service 11:30-12:30, Burial immediately following at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020