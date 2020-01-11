Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise B. Terry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise B. Terry Obituary
Louise B. Terry

Memphis - Mrs Beatrice "Louise" Terry, born on 3/15/23, departed this life on 1/5/20 after a short illness, in Memphis TN. She was a special, loving woman who touched and inspired many. She retired from Memphis City School System after 45 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memory 1 daughter Ora Jean Mickey of Sacramento, CA; Sharrell McGee, Sacramento,CA; Vickie Hunter, San Jose, CA; Lana Jordan, Sacramento, CA; Dana Terry, San Jose, CA 9 grandchildren, 16 great great grandchildren.

Homegoing service is 1/18/20, St John Baptist Church, 640 Vance Ave, Memphis, TN 38126.

Visitation 10:00-11:30; Home Going service 11:30-12:30, Burial immediately following at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -